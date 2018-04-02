Bushiri commits to Malawi disaster preparedness: Support dykes construction

One of Malawi’s richest citizen, president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) Dr Shepherd Bushiri has announced a K15 000 000 support to the construction of dykes by the Salima District Council .

He made the announcement in Salima on Friday during the on going relief maize distribution exercise to families affected by various disasters. About 3 000 families benefited in Salima.

Bushiri said Malawi needs immense investments in disaster preparedness than response.

“As a country, we spend millions trying to respond to a problem we could have used little money to avoid it. That is why SBI, apart from helping with relief food, we will be supporting any initiative that aims more at preparedness than response,” he said.

Chairperson for Salima District Council, Councilor Everson Mpayani thanked Dr Bushiri for the response.

“As a council, we have plans to maintain and dig new drainage system around the urban areas as well as construct dykes in some areas, but our plans are falling short of funds,” he said.

SBI is a global investments company registered in South Africa, Malawi, Zambia, UK, Dubai and USA.

