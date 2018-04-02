DPP cadets destroy MCP flags, threaten leaders in Mulanje

A war almost ensued in Mulanje South East, Milonde Ward, when Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets destroyed flags belonging to opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and vowed to wreak havoc on the latter’s leaders ahead of April 10 by-elections.

Milonde Ward fell vacant on December 12 last year following the death of councillor Felix Majawa.

Nyasa Times understands that the ruling DPP feels threatened following a loss in another by-election in Nsanje Lalanje constituency to MCP last year.

And last week Saturday, DPP cadets who were armed with panga knives and other weapons further threatened to destroy houses of MCP leaders in the area as well as the district claiming it is not their zone.

They also warned MCP to stop holding campaign rallies for the by-election if they cared about their safety.

The developments angered the MCP youth who failed to hold their and decided to strike back a situation that led to some properties destroyed and injuries to some people.

Mulanje Police spokesperson, Grecian Ngwira, while confirming the development denied to comment.

He said: “The law enforcers are still carrying out their investigation. But if you want more information get it from the southern region police spokesperson.”

MCP spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka admitted to have received the report concerning the development.

“Yes, our flags and other MCP materials have been destroyed in the district by the DPP cadets. Apart from that some of our youths who tried to protect the properties were injured in the process. The matter is now in the hands of the police,” said Mkaka.

According to him, the ruling DPP is afraid to lose morale again especially in the coming by-elections after being beaten 6-1 in the immediate last.

“We know that DPP is doing this to frustrate us. They know that they will lose morale especially if they fail to win this by-election as they take Mulanje as their yard; but, as MCP we shall take right measures in dealing with the current situation,” he said.

Mkaka further told Nyasa Times that his party reported the matter to MEC officials who said they are done with the Mulanje saga.

However, controversial DPP secretary general Gridelzier Jeffry wa Jeffry accused MCP of creating bad stories against her mighty party in order to destroy its image towards the 2019 tripartite elections.

“Our youths cannot do that. The is a cooked story. Our president has been preaching to the youths to refrain from such kind of acts,” she said.

Last week during the Multi-Party Liaison Committee (MPLC) meeting in the district it was also revealed that some traditional leaders are blocking some political parties to hold campaign rallies in the area.

