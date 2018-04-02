Nomads end pre-season preps  with win and draw

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC wrapped up their 2018 pre-season journey on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Civil Sporting Club after they defeated Masters Security the previous day.

Both matches took place at Answer Private Academy Football ground in Dowa district.

In both matches, the Nomads showed character but lacked the killer punch upfront.

In Saturday’s encounter against Masters Security,t he Nomads scored their lone goal through Felix Zulu after connecting a Precious Sambani’s well curved cross.

On Sunday, the Nomads played a 0-0 draw against Civil Sporting Club.

In a game which they were favourites to win having found too many scoring opportunities especial in the second half, the Nomads looked flat upfront.

Wanderers team manager, Steven Madeira said they were impressed with the perfomance of the team but was quick to emphasize that they need to improve in finishing.

He said they are lacking fire power upfront,butsaid they will work on that problem before the season kicks-off.

The Nomads next assignment is on Saturday in the FAM Charity Shield against Silver Strikers.

