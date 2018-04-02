Four babies risk dying due to intermittent power supply

Four babies, who were born prematurely at Dedza District Hospital risk dying because of the intermittent power supply, a senior hospital official has confirmed.

Dr. Greyson Mathewe, Dedza District Hospital health officer said the hospital cannot buy fuel for its generator because the health institution is cash-strapped due to unsettled debt.

“Fuel stations in the district are refusing to give us fuel on loan because of unpaid debts,” said Mathewe.

Sources at the hospital said four babies, who were in incubators, risk death because of the prolonged Easter Holiday power load shedding which has affected the whole country.

The source said other departments critically affected by the load shedding include the theatre, the laboratory, the nursery ward and the ICU where patients on oxygen are admitted to.

The country is facing severe power cuts despite assurances by both Egenco and Escom that the situation would improve.

