Four babies risk dying due to intermittent power supply

April 2, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Four babies, who were born prematurely at Dedza District Hospital risk dying because of the intermittent power supply, a senior hospital official has confirmed.

Health workers using mobile phone light during blackout

Dr. Greyson Mathewe, Dedza District Hospital health officer said the hospital cannot buy fuel for its generator because the health institution is cash-strapped due to unsettled debt.

“Fuel stations in the district are refusing to give us fuel on loan because of unpaid debts,” said Mathewe.

Sources at the hospital said four babies, who were in incubators, risk death because of the prolonged Easter Holiday power load shedding which has affected the whole country.

The source said other departments critically affected by the load shedding include the theatre, the laboratory, the nursery ward and the ICU where patients on oxygen are admitted to.

The country is facing severe power cuts despite assurances by both Egenco and Escom that the situation would improve.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Four babies risk dying due to intermittent power supply"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
MAGUFULI
Guest
MAGUFULI

And somebody is telling us /carrying the cross of Jesus somewhere ;for what? ?
Kids /people are dying in villages /hospitals

Now I come to understand that these people are doing/saying these
Things as fashion and fame

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes 5 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes