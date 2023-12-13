Bushiri hires South African lawyer in extradition case

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary have hired a South African lawyer to be with local lawyers in the extradition case.

Wapona Kita, lawyer representing Shepherd Bushiri in the case told the Lilongwe Chief resident court that South African advocate Annelene Van De Heever, who previously represented Bushiri in South Africa, had recently joined the legal team and sought admission to practice in Malawi.

He explained that on ” October 18, Annelene Van De Heever appeared before the chief justice, and her application was not dismissed by both the Malawi Law Society and the Attorney General”.

Meanwhile, the court has granted the state’s prayer to have hearing of the extradition case involving Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary adjourned. Chimwaza has since adjourned the case to March 11, 2024. Chief Resident magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza has also ruled that each party should bear its own costs. On Monday, State lawyer Dzikondianthu Malunda applied for the adjournment, to allow South African witness in the case, Gauteng Province Director of Public Prosecutions Sibongire Mzinyathi, to prepare well for the case as he appeared before the court late due to flight complications. Malunda said they will engage the Republic of South Africa on logistics to avoid a similar scenario. Defence lawyer Wapona Kita said they have no problems with the ruling. In the case, the South African Government wants the Bushiris to answer money laundering charges, among others, in the rainbow nation.

