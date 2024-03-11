Bushiri lawyer sweats SA witness in court: Exposed for tendering tampered and doctored evidence

In the ongoing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition case, there was drama at Lilongwe Magistrate Court today when South Africa’s only witness Sibongile Mzinyathi, drenched in sweat, failed to stand by his own documents as the defense, led by Wapona Kita, exposed over 21 instances which revealed that the fresh tendered evidence in the extradition request has been tampered and doctored from the original one.

South Africa tendered its original extradition request in 2020 however the court ruled that such evidence cannot be tendered in court because it is supposed to be authenticated by a senior judge in their country.

After tendering the evidence in court today, Mzinyathi—who is the Director of Public Prosecution for Gauteng Province in South Africa—suffered shock when Kita, during cross examination, took him step by step showing him how difference between the original document and the one he tendered in court today.

“The law says that the document which is supposed to authenticated should the original extradition request which they tendered in 2020. However, the document they have authenticated is not the original one. Further, we have overwhelming evidence that that the purported authenticated document has been tampered with and doctored to meet their narrative. We are thus questioning the authenticity of these documents,” said Kita.

During cross examination Mzinyathi responded yes to every question Kita posed to him which proved that the document has been tampered and doctored.

The case continues this Tuesday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!