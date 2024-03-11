Chakwera in Karonga: Feeds flood victims, inspects water $26.7 million project

After visiting people affected by floods, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has also inspected the Karonga Water Supply Project, which is expected to be completed in the next two months.

The $26.7 million project is expected to serve over 189,000 people in Karonga Town and its surrounding areas.

The new pipeline boasts a capacity of over 1.3 million liters per hour and will feed into the 30 million litre treatment plant – a significant improvement from the current facility’s maximum output of 12 million litres per day which failed to keep up with demand.

Apart from the treatment plant upgrade, the project includes the construction of seven new concrete tanks with a combined storage capacity of 11.6 million liters.

This in an increase from the current 1.8 million litre capacity – a huge step towards ensuring an adequate water supply for the residents of the area.

The project is being financed by OPEC Fund, BADEA, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa and the Malawi Government to the tune of US$26.7 million.

