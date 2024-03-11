Prophetess Kambale donates foodstuffs to elderly people in LL’s Area 26

Prophetess Petite Kambale – a wife of the renowned founder of Life International Church, Prophet Amos Kambale – over the weekend made a donation of food items to the elderly at Kuliyani and Mwambakanthu Villages in the remote area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chitukula in Lilongwe.

Prophetess Kambale made the donation through her charity arm – Compassion Life – and was in response to the appeal community leaders has been making to the public to bail out the elderly who have been sleeping on empty stomachs because they cannot afford the cost of food on the market.

Speaking after making a symbolic donation, Prophetess Kambale said the donation was not a show of ‘too much wealth on our part’, but a heart to reach out and touch lives of those in need.

“It’s not that we have much, but it’s just that I was heavily touched when I heard of the deplorable plight of the elderly in this community. So I thought of sharing the little we have with these less privileged people. We just wanted to show the love of Christ to them,” she said, stressing that the beneficiaries are not members of their church.

One of the beneficiaries, Ketrina Kumdana, expressed her joy that the help was timely due to the fact that they live a hand to mouth life and sometimes they sleep without taking any food.

Chief Kuliyani was all jovial and said what the woman of God had done was unexpected and requested other church leaders, organisations and well wishers to emulate her good example.

Another man could not believe his eyes when he saw a truck parking by his house. “I stay alone, i have no relatives but your coming has given me hope to live, i don’t know how many children you have but please from today know that am your first born”.

The donated assorted items to the elderly in the two villages included flour, soya pieces, salt among others.

Compassion Life was established with a mandate to share the love of Christ to communities.

Compassion Life has since 2018 impacted many lives and we have committed ourselves to this noble cause of bringing hope to the hopeless and transforming lives. We do not discriminate neither do we undermine people. Rather we are more of a transitional bridge into a place of comfort and love for the lost, the forgotten, the hopeless and the broken-hearted.

The objectives of Compassion Life include catering for the needs of orphans, widows, street kids, the elderly by providing food and clothing.

To provide relief aid to communities affected by natural disasters and troubled welfare institutions. To cater for the educational needs of the underprivileged.

Life International Church was founded in 2016 and the church is known for relevant revelation teachings of the word of God, healing miracles, financial freedom, anointing and deliverance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!