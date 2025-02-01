Bushiri pumps K40m in local film industry, eyes to sponsor a local movie involving Nigeria’s Nkem Owo [Ukwa].

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has pumped K40 million into the local film industry through the Shepherd Bushiri Foundation and is eyeing sponsorship for a local movie featuring Nigeria’s Nkem Owoh, famously known as Ukwa.

Bushiri, who is the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), made the commitment this afternoon in Lilongwe, emphasizing that promoting the film industry is crucial in shaping culture and positioning Malawi’s film industry on the global stage.

“The world is evolving, and storytelling remains one of the most important tools we can leverage. It is time we redefine the Malawian film industry,” he said.

In addition to this commitment, Bushiri has pledged to sponsor the production of a movie that will bring together local and international actors as well as producers. This follows an agreement drafted last year with renowned Nigerian actor Nkem Owoh, famously known as Ukwa.

In her remarks, the president of FAMA, Dorothy Kingston, described the sponsorship as a milestone for the association, which has long relied heavily on membership fees.

With the secured sponsorship, FAMA plans to set up offices that will support the association in its daily operations, marking a new chapter in its efforts to professionalize and expand Malawi’s film industry.

