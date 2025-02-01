Malawi Law Society Steps In to Reduce 27,000-Case Workload Through Pro Bono Scheme

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has stepped in to assist the Legal Aid Bureau in reducing its overwhelming workload of 27,000 cases through the introduction of a nationwide Pro Bono Scheme, offering free legal aid services across the country.

MLS President, Charles Mpaka, announced the initiative on Saturday in Lilongwe during an awareness session on Pro Bono Legal Services for Chief Resident Magistrates and Chairpersons of the Industrial Relations Courts.

Mpaka explained that the Society aims to deploy a panel of lawyers in each district to provide free legal services to ordinary citizens in need. “We have allocated lawyers for each district who are ready to collaborate with the Legal Aid Bureau to offer free legal aid services to those who deserve it,” he said.

Launched in 2023, the Pro Bono Scheme is now being scaled up to reach district levels through Chief Resident Magistrates, who will brief magistrates under their jurisdiction about the arrangement. Currently, over 50 lawyers have been listed and registered on the panel to support this initiative.

Legal Aid Bureau Acting Director, Chimwemwe Chithope Mwale, highlighted the pressing need for such interventions. He noted that the Bureau is overwhelmed, with only 48 lawyers handling 27,000 cases nationwide. “This translates to an average of one practitioner managing 560 cases, which is unmanageable,” Mwale said.

He emphasized that closing this gap requires multiple strategies, including increasing the number of lawyers and securing sufficient resources. “The Pro Bono Scheme is one of the critical initiatives needed to enhance the Bureau’s capacity to deliver legal aid services effectively,” he added.

Chief Resident Magistrate for the Central Region, Austin Banda, underscored the importance of the scheme, stating it will significantly improve access to justice. “It will enable people to receive legal representation for free and in a timely manner, ensuring justice is served,” Banda said.

Banda expressed optimism that the scheme will reach more people across the country, bridging the justice gap for underserved communities.

