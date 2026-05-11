Bushiri Pumps Over K200 Million Into Malawi Football Talent Hunt, Calls on Citizens and Companies to Rescue the Game

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has made an impassioned call for Malawians and the corporate world to take a leading role in reviving and transforming football in the country, warning that raw talent continues to rot in villages because of neglect, poor infrastructure, and lack of investment.

R repor

Bushiri made the remarks on Sunday as the first phase of a nationwide football talent identification exercise under the Shepherd Bushiri Foundation came to a dramatic close at Nyambadwe Ground in Blantyre, where hundreds of young players battled for a chance to change their lives through football.

The atmosphere was electric.

From barefoot village boys with impossible dreams to raw, fearless teenagers dazzling crowds with breathtaking skill, the tournament exposed what many have long suspected — Malawi is sitting on a goldmine of untapped football talent.

Speaking after the matches, Bushiri said he had been deeply impressed by the level of talent discovered in the districts where the scouting exercise has already taken place.

According to him, the country has extraordinary young footballers hidden in remote communities, but many of them are being failed by a system that lacks serious investment in sports development.

Bushiri, who also sponsors Goshen City Dedza Dynamos, praised Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for working closely with his foundation to ensure the success of the nationwide scouting initiative.

But beyond the praise, Bushiri delivered a stinging challenge to wealthy Malawians, companies, and well-wishers, urging them to stop watching from the sidelines and start investing in the future of the country’s youth through sports.

“I want to encourage companies and all people of goodwill to rise and support sports development in Malawi by improving sports facilities, identifying hidden talent, and helping young players grow their abilities,” said Bushiri.

His remarks come at a time when many football grounds across the country remain in terrible condition, with young players often forced to train on dusty, uneven pitches lacking basic infrastructure.

The football bonanza has already been held in all the four regions of Malawi, attracting massive participation from young people desperate for opportunity, exposure, and professional recognition.

In what could become a major breakthrough for Malawian football, Bushiri revealed that he has already opened discussions with some of his international associates, who may soon travel to Malawi to personally assess the talent being discovered.

The plan, he said, is not just to identify talent — but to create direct pathways for exceptional players to secure opportunities with foreign football clubs.

If successful, the initiative could become one of the biggest privately funded football talent pipelines Malawi has seen in recent years.

More strikingly, over K200 million has already been invested into the initiative — a figure that underscores the scale and seriousness of the project.

For many young players who took part, the tournament was more than just football.

It was hope.

Hope of escape from poverty.

Hope of being seen.

Hope of turning dusty village grounds into international stadiums.

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