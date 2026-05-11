MaBLEM Defends Pacific Limited Over Limbe Blackout, Warns Against “Economic Witch-Hunt” of Indigenous Investors

The Malawi CSO-led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) has come out strongly in defence of Pacific Limited, accusing sections of the public and stakeholders of unfairly targeting the Malawian-owned company over the electricity blackout that hit Limbe during the recent rainy season.

In a hard-hitting statement released Monday, MaBLEM said its independent investigations found that the narrative blaming Pacific Limited alone for the power outage was “misleading” and ignored the wider environmental and infrastructural failures caused by heavy rains across the country.

The movement said it dispatched a fact-finding delegation to Blantyre where officials inspected the affected site, reviewed the physical conditions, and engaged relevant individuals connected to the incident. According to the findings, the construction works by Pacific Limited were being conducted within approved structural plans and inside the company’s legally recognized property boundaries.

MaBLEM argues that the blackout was triggered by a combination of severe weather conditions, soil instability, and pressure on retaining structures during the peak of the rainy season — factors which eventually caused the collapse of a perimeter wall and the falling of ESCOM electricity poles.

The movement further noted that the Limbe incident was not isolated, pointing out that more than 28 ESCOM installations across Malawi reportedly suffered weather-related destruction, including floods, collapsing structures, erosion, and damaged electricity infrastructure during the same rainy period.

But beyond the technical explanation, the statement takes a sharply political and economic tone.

MaBLEM says it is increasingly alarmed by what it describes as a growing pattern where indigenous-owned companies become “easy targets” of public attacks, coordinated misinformation campaigns, and sustained reputational damage whenever they undertake major investments.

The movement warned that Malawi risks sabotaging its own economic transformation agenda if local investors continue to be treated as suspects instead of strategic partners in development.

“Malawi cannot genuinely speak about economic transformation, citizen empowerment, and local participation in the economy while simultaneously allowing successful indigenous businesses to be subjected to systematic character assassination,” reads part of the statement.

MaBLEM highlighted Pacific Limited’s footprint in infrastructure development, commercial expansion, property investment, and job creation, arguing that the company has played a major role in urban economic growth.

The movement cited the example of Pacific Towers in Limbe, saying the project also faced heavy criticism during construction, but has since become a major commercial hub accommodating more than 200 indigenous entrepreneurs while offering comparatively affordable rental space.

The statement also praised Pacific Limited’s reported nationwide borehole rehabilitation initiative, which MaBLEM says has rehabilitated more than 10,000 boreholes in constituencies across Malawi, improving access to clean water in rural and underserved communities.

While insisting that all companies must remain accountable and comply with the law, MaBLEM warned against what it called “sensationalism, prejudice, and hidden business interests” influencing public debate.

The movement has now called on the media, regulators, and the public to handle matters involving local investors with “facts, fairness, professionalism, and consistency” rather than speculation and emotionally charged accusations.

The statement was signed by MaBLEM Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba and National Coordinator Fryson Chodzi.

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