Bushiri rescues MP Bandawe from bankruptcy: Saved from losing seat

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has come to the rescue of Dedza East Member of Parliament Patrick Bandawe who risked losing his parliamentary seat for failing to pay K13.8 million.

Bandawe was facing with a cloud of bankruptcy from a commercial entity MM (Operations) which he owes K13.8 million from May 30 2018.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said, Bandawe engaged Prophet Bushiri, through Shepherd Bushiri Foundation (SBF), seeking funds for his humanitarian projects in the constituency.

“However, the Prophet, after having read the media that showed that Bandawe was facing bankruptcy, advised that we help him fight that first and then partner him on humanitarian projects,” he said.

Nyondo added that Prophet Bushiri found it imperative to help his bankruptcy challenge first to ensure stability in his constituency and also himself as a person.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Bandawe hailed Prophet Bushiri for the gesture, calling it a stitch in time which has saved nine.

“I didn’t go to him to ask for a rescue on my bankruptcy issue. I went to him to seek support for my constituency—I pay school fees for orphans, I am supporting the elderly and I am constructing boreholes. But he saw to it that he must help me with my bankruptcy issue first. I thank him,” he said.

It was not immediately known what type of business Bandawe and the company transacted.

According to laws, a legislator loses a parliamentary seat if the person is ‘an undischarged bankrupt having been adjudged or otherwise declared bankrupt under any law in force in the Republic’ according to Section 51 (1) d of the Constitution.

So far, no only one former MP Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira was declared bankrupt while in office.

He could not contest in May elections for the Mzimba Hora seat.

