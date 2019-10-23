Macra introduces broadcasting licence for special events: Political functions not accommodated

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has introduced a new broadcasting license strictly for special events and will be valid for 30 days.

While accommodating festivals, sports and church crusades, among other special events, the Special Event broadcasting license does not allow coverage of political events.

Macra Corporate Communications Manager Clara Mwafulirwa-Ngwira said anyone will be allowed to have the license at a fee of K2500.

“As you are aware we have new regulations for the communication sector. And broadcasting regulations are part of those communication regulations. And one interesting aspect in these regulations is the license on Special Event. From June, anyone will be allowed to get this type of license after paying K2500.

“And this kind of license has a duration…. it will be operating within 30 days and after expiring, the licensee will have stop broadcasting anything. It is called a special events license because it is for a specific period of time and it is for events like festivals church crusades. Unfortunately it doesn’t allow broadcasting of political rallies,” said Ngwira.

She says anyone qualifies for the license so long they are not be broadcasting political information.

However, she could not detail the requirement for covering political rallies.

Macra was established pursuant to Section 3 of the Communications Act, 1998 of the Laws of Malawi to regulate the country’s communications sector.

The regulatory body now draws its mandate from the Communications Act of 2016 to regulate and monitor the provision of communications services and ensure that, as far as it is practicable, reliable and affordable communications services are provided throughout Malawi.

