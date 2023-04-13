Business-in-Detail Magazine symposium to tackle Buy Malawi strategy 

Amongst topics to be discussed on challenges being faced in the country’s business sector and providing its solutions, Business-in-Detail Magazine’s symposium on April 27 is set to tackle Buy Malawi strategy.

This is part of the official release of Business In-detail Magazine 2023 issue, a platform that explores investment opportunities in Malawi; business ideas; how to succeed as well as uniting entrepreneurs, corporate companies and business moguls in one place.

The platform was launched in November last year, whose keynote speaker was Minister of Finance, Sosten Gwengwe and this time Minister of Trade & Industry, Simplex Chithyola Banda with take the lead.

He will share the stage with former Cabinet Minister, Atupele Muluzi and business motivational speaker, Benedicto Bena Nkhoma — who is a retired banker having served in the industry for over 25 years.

Alick Sichali, Business-in-Detail Magazine’s marketing & communications director, said the official release of their 3rd issue “will be about unveiling some of captivating content we have in the magazine in line with business”.

“Our emphasis is placed on business as we are trying to create a platform which unites entrepreneurs, companies, business moguls at one place and discuss the challenges in the business sector and providing solutions.

“We will have a number of activities; including the day long expo, where companies will be able to showcase products they are offering on the market. It is a networking platform enables participants to interact and share notes on businesses.

“We are going to discuss issues about the Buy Malawi strategy and investment opportunities as well as awarding and recognizing selected individuals doing well in their respective industries.”

He said the magazine was established in 2022, published under Liquid Visions with emphasis placed on the business environment in all sectors such as energy, tourism, mining, technology, agriculture and health.

“We saw a gap between the rich and the poor. In most cases us, youths, lack a platform which we can meet one-on-one with established entrepreneurs, leaders so that we can tap in knowledge.

“Also we would want companies to reach their customers with products and services they are offering on the market. We plan to be holding this event four times a year.”

He added that the concept is to assist youths being able to manage successful businesses, leaders creating friendly policies and businesses growing — “which will then result in economic growth in Malawi”.

Thus, while urging companies to register and participate at the event, the organisers also entice youths to attend the function, saying: “Sometimes, in life, we need to man up in order to have a breakthrough — and this is the starting point.”

In an interview, Bena Nkhoma — who has also been honoured by Wealth Malawi Magazine as one of 8 Inspiring Malawians — said it was such an honour to be part of the event as a speaker.

“I have noted that the only constant is change and as human beings we have to be ahead of the curve to navigate through turbulent times,” he said. “There are lessons from the past we can learn from. Turbulent times help human beings to evolve and become more resilient and innovative!”

In January, during a first-ever financial summit organised by a church, Power House International Church, Nkhoma advised the delegates not to set up themselves for poverty while encouraging them to start dreaming big and prioritise their time on the things they want to achieve in life.

“It takes determination for one to achieve big dreams,” he had said. “Let us all teach ourselves to work with our hands and mind and face the reality for a better tomorrow.

“Most people fear to start a business of some kind for fear of the unknown. This fear holds back people from starting new business or something they could have been generating some income from.”

In its citation in recognizing Nkhoma, Wealth Malawi considered him for being “a seasoned businessman and motivational speaker with a large following who has passion towards mindset change in the way people conduct daily business”.

He was also recognised for being a philanthropist, “who loves giving back through motivational and inspirational talks and financing projects that impacts communities”.

The other honorees included Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director, Lekani Katandula; ServiceTouch founder Emmanuel Mulele; travel and tourism service provider, Mervis Maigwa; AfriqCars owner, Lilian Azizi; co-founder of Optical Photography, Prudence Kasinja; institional development practitioner, Mavuto Kapyepye and Resani Consulting founder, Rebecca Sani.

Wealth Malawi recognises some inspiring men and women who have been at the heart of building a leadership, entrepreneurial narrative and culture in Malawi.