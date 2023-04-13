Health authorities fear Maburg virus disease presence in North Malawi

The five people presented symptoms similar to those of the virus but they all tested negative.

An internal memo signed by the hospital’s director Ted Bandawe said out of the five patients, two were being treated for typhoid fever while the other three are being treated for adult measles.

Mzuzu Central Hospital spokesperson Arnold Kayira said all precautionary measures were being taken as the team from the Public Health Institute of Malawi was on the ground investigating the cases.

Marburg virus disease is a rare with severe haemorrhagic fever which affects both people and non-human primates.