Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy set August 26: Fredokiss, Dan Lu , Sangie to perform

The much awaited Carlsberg Urban Music Legacy is back again this year with another fun. The 2018 edition is set to be held on August 26 at College of Medicine Sports Complex in the commercial city of Blantyre where celebrated local urban artists are expected to perform.

After bringing together 13 urban artists during last year’s party the event continue to be more exciting and create a memorable mark in each and every year to all music lovers in the country as it has brought again a line-up of another cream of trending artists which include the most loved hip hop ghetto king Fredokiss, Malawi’s Afro-pop star Dan Lu, Piksy, Nepman, Sangie, Macelba, youthful and

multi-talented singer and producer Stich Fray and Soul AMP.

Castel Malawi Senior Brands Manager for alcoholic beverages Twikale Chirwa confirmed to Nyasa Times on Monday July 30 218 that preparations for this year’s event is almost done and a total of 8 artists have been selected to perform during the day.

Chirwa said the event is set to be hosted by Malawi’s multi-award winning DJ Joy Nathu of MBC Radio 2 FM.

According to Chirwa the 2018 event is expected to be one of the best party which will live to be remembered by many music followers and all the carlsberg consumers for along period.

“We’ve been hosting similar events for the past two years but this time around it will be very unique because it has come at time where we are celebrating 50 years of exsitence and coincedentally urban music legacy is also part of carlsberg 50 years of celebration as such our consumers should expect lots of exciting things.

“We are hopeful that the artists which have been lined-up will also give the most needed fun to the people because they are all current hotest musicians with a good fan-base in the country,” said Chirwa.

