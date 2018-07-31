UTM Karonga committe disappointed with gov’t

July 31, 2018

The fast-growing United Transformation Movement (UTM) chapter in the northern lakeshore district of Karonga has expressed its discontentment with the manner in which government departments are treating it with a motive to kill.

The committee told Nyasa Times that the district council and the police deliberately did not give them a go ahead when they requested that they should hold sensitization tours in the district.

UTM district governor, Oswald Munde, said much as they were disappointed they were glad that people have unanimously welcomed the party in the district.

Said Munde: “We  followed all necessary procedures to make sure that we hold a 50 kilometre in the district but they denied us the chance. But we are glad that people have embraced our ideas and the Movement is ready to stay.”

According to Munde, people are in “great love” with Chilima.

During the tour the committee sensitized people to register en masse in the voter registration so that they can see real change through Chilima.

Meanwhile, Munde has condemned the practice of depending on handouts during political rallies or campaigns—a thing he said UTM will not do.

Major issues shared to people during the tour were assuring the communities that Chilima will be on the ballot come May 21 next year.

Europeans
Guest
Europeans

This is a dawn of a new Malawi…UTM – A CORRUPT FREE MALAWI IS POSSIBLE!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago

