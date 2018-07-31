Kaliati sticks to her story as Mulhako wa Alhomwe starts vigil at her house: Performing rituals

Mulanje West legislator Patricia Kaliati has said she will not be stampeded by the Mulhako wa Alhomwe members who on Monday started holding a vigil at her Nkando residence, saying she sticks to her story said at a rally during the official launch of United Transformation Movement (UTM) which is led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe, a cultural ethnic group which is now deeply involved in politics by aligning to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is demanding Kaliati, who is former DPP director of women and now the acting secretary general of UTM, to apologise for allegedly disrespecting Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

Kaliati is maintaining that Mwene wa Mwamwene Ngolongoliwa and Mulhako wa Alhomwe chairperson Leston Mulli were the architects in the formation of the movement.

“Whatever I said is true and I maintain it,” Kaliati said.

She condemned Mulhako leadership to be using its members to be “threatening one another or even interfering with someone’s private life.”

Kaliati said the vigil at her Nkando house is “trespassing.”

Mulhakho wa Alomwe director Muchanakhwaye Mpaluka said they will continue a vigil at Kaliati’s residence including offering sacrifices to appease their ‘gods’ until the legislator apologises.

The group demanded an apology from Kaliati for skipping the title ‘Paramount’ when she referred to the chief in her political rally address.

Ngolongoliwa said he has never been involved in the formation of any political movement, not even UTM, stressing that doing so would be playing outside his jurisdiction as a traditional leader.

“It is coming as a surprise when some people stand on political podiums to claim that I was part of the formation of UTM,” said Ngolongoliwa when he addressed 183 traditional leaders at Namphungo, Traditional Authority (T/A) Juma in Mulanje last week Thursday flanked by T/A Chikumbu of Mulanje.

When the Paramount Chief was asked if he ever attended any meeting together with Kaliati and Noel Masangwi, he said the meetings he and the two were present had different agendas, which were not political.

Chief Ngolongoliwa said: “We are basically children from the same family as Lhomwes. I have ever summoned meetings which had agendas mainly reflecting on my role as a traditional leader and the two have ever been present together with other people.”

Kaliati laughed off Ngolongoliwa’s comments and insisted that what she said is absolutely true.

