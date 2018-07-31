Kaliati sticks to her story as Mulhako wa Alhomwe starts vigil at her house: Performing rituals

July 31, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Mulanje West legislator Patricia Kaliati has said she  will not be stampeded by the Mulhako wa Alhomwe members who  on Monday started holding a vigil at her Nkando residence, saying she sticks to her story said at a rally during the official launch of United Transformation Movement (UTM) which is led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

Muhlako wa Alhomwe members holding the vigils at Kaliati’s Nkando residence

Kaliati: Stands by what she said during the UTM rally

Mulhako wa Alhomwe invade Kaliati’s Nkado home while she was away

Muhlako wa Alhomwe performing rituals at Kaliati’s house

Mulhako wa Alhomwe, a cultural ethnic group which is now deeply involved in politics by aligning to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is demanding Kaliati, who is former DPP director of women and now the acting secretary general of UTM, to apologise for allegedly disrespecting Lhomwe Paramount Chief  Ngolongoliwa.

Kaliati is maintaining that  Mwene wa Mwamwene Ngolongoliwa  and Mulhako wa Alhomwe chairperson Leston Mulli  were the architects in the formation of the movement.

“Whatever I said is true and I maintain it,” Kaliati said.

She condemned  Mulhako leadership to be using its members to be “threatening one another  or even interfering with someone’s private life.”

Kaliati said the vigil at her Nkando house  is “trespassing.”

Mulhakho wa Alomwe director Muchanakhwaye Mpaluka said they will continue a vigil at Kaliati’s residence  including offering sacrifices to appease their ‘gods’  until the legislator apologises.

The group demanded an apology from Kaliati for skipping the title ‘Paramount’ when she referred to the chief in her political rally address.

Ngolongoliwa said he has never been involved in the formation of any political movement, not even UTM, stressing that doing so would be playing outside his jurisdiction as a traditional leader.

“It is coming as a surprise when some people stand on political podiums to claim that I was part of the formation of UTM,” said  Ngolongoliwa when he addressed 183 traditional leaders at Namphungo, Traditional Authority (T/A) Juma in Mulanje last week  Thursday flanked by T/A Chikumbu of Mulanje.

When the Paramount Chief was asked if he ever attended any meeting together with Kaliati and Noel Masangwi, he said the meetings he and the two were present had different agendas, which were not political.

Chief Ngolongoliwa said: “We are basically children from the same family as Lhomwes. I have ever summoned meetings which had agendas mainly reflecting on my role as a traditional leader and the two have ever been present together with other people.”

Kaliati laughed off Ngolongoliwa’s comments and insisted that what she said is absolutely true.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
chaione wawoHetherwickTokaZABOHAchimidzimidzi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
chaione wawo
Guest
chaione wawo

mafano chabe mukupangawo alomwe inu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 minutes ago
Hetherwick
Guest
Hetherwick

TIKAMANENA KUTI AWA SIANTHU KOMA ZITHUMWA ZOCHOKERA KWA SATANA KUONONGA DZIKO. MWADZIONERA NOKHA. HOW CAN A CHIEF OF HIS INTELLECT ALLOW HIS SUBJECTS TO PERFORM RITUALS AT SOMEONE’S COMPOUND? THIS IS BREACH OF PEACE. WORSE ENOUGH, THE PRESIDENT, A LHOMWE BY DESCENT, PAYS A DEAF EAR WITHOUT CEASING FIRE. HE IS ALSO BEHIND THE RITUALS AS WELL. WE DO NOT WANT A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT WHO CONDONES WITCHCRAFT IN MALAWI.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Toka
Guest
Toka

Za ziii!!!
Akweni go and lodge a complaint to police because this is criminal trespass.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago
ZABOH
Guest
ZABOH

hehehe stop this nonsense at once…….this is 21st century

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago
Achimidzimidzi
Guest
Achimidzimidzi

Kkkkkkk. If don’t say “Paramount” is crime in Lhomwe they perform rituals and curse

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes