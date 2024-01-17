Case involving corrupt and fraud accused Paramount Holdings directors fails to start

A court case involving corrupt and fraud accused directors of Paramount Holdings Limited that was supposed to take place today in Lilongwe has failed because Chief Resident Magistrate, Madalitso Chimwaza ‘was engaged in other commitments’.

State lawyer Ronald Phombeya has said that they were ready with the case but since the magistrate was not available they will have to wait for the new date to be given by the court especially that they have already filed notice.

Said Phombeya, “As the state we were ready with the case but we will have to wait for the new date which will be communicated by the court.”

Lawyer for Paramount Holdings Ltd, Gift Katundu, has said that they were told that the magistrate was not around as such the case would not take place.

Said Katundu, “We were just told that the magistrate is not around and in that regard the case wouldn’t take place. Since we are on the receiving end we will wait for the new date to be communicated to us.”

The case is about three directors for Paramount Holdings, Prakashi Virji Ghedia, Arvindkumar Atit Patel, Suresh Khimji Jagatiya and Paramount Holdings Limited who are answering criminal charges where they are being accused of altering false documents in order to secure contracts.

The contracts were the supply of motor cycles to Government Ministries and Departments and some international organizations operating in the country.

