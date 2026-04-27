Cash, Glamour and Prestige: National Product Magazine Sets Stage for High-Stakes Mid-Year Awards in Lilongwe

With just over a month to go, excitement is building ahead of the National Product Magazine (NPM) Mid-Year Awards 2026, a high-profile event expected to bring together Malawi’s business leaders, creatives, and media professionals in the capital on June 6.

Organised by National Product Magazine, the awards are already generating buzz for introducing lucrative prizes and spotlighting both fashion and digital media excellence.

NPM Managing Director Arthur Steve Chinyamula said preparations for the prestigious gala are at an advanced stage, with organisers fine-tuning what promises to be a standout event on the country’s social calendar.

“As anticipation builds for the NPM Mid-Year Awards 2026, organisers have unveiled exciting incentives aimed at celebrating both fashion and digital media excellence,” said Chinyamula.

Set for June 6 in Lilongwe, the event is expected to deliver a night of glamour, recognition, and high-level networking, drawing participants from across Malawi and beyond.

With 34 days remaining, organisers are urging guests to begin early preparations, particularly in selecting standout outfits that match the event’s upscale tone.

“Guests are being encouraged to visit their tailors, prepare their looks, and get ready to make a lasting impression,” Chinyamula said.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the night will be the Best Dressed category, designed to reward bold and elegant fashion statements. The stakes are high, with the top three winners set to receive substantial cash prizes: MWK 1.5 million for first place, MK 1 million for second, and MK 750,000 for third.

Beyond fashion, the awards will also shine a spotlight on the growing power of digital media through the Best Online Journalist of the Year category. The winner will walk away with a tablet and MK 400,000, while second place will receive a tablet and third place will get MK 500,000.

Chinyamula said the categories are deliberately crafted to promote creativity, professionalism, and excellence across sectors.

“The Best Dressed segment aims to elevate fashion standards at the event, while the journalism award recognises the critical role of online platforms in shaping public discourse and national development,” he said.

With significant rewards, rising competition, and a strong mix of business, media, and lifestyle elements, the NPM Mid-Year Awards 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated and influential events on Malawi’s social and corporate calendar.

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