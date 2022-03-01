Cashgate lands businessman to 14 years IHL

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court sentenced a cashgate convict to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour eight years after he was arrested on the offences.

A statement from the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says Philbert Mkandawire, former managing director of Mahembe Civil Engineering has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour in relation to cashgate.

ACB says in a statement signed by Egrita M. Ndala, principal public relations officer of the Bureau that Mkandawire was arrested by ACB in relation to cash gate investigation as he was suspected to have obtained K56,247,996.14 from Ministry of Water Development and Irrigation for services which were not rendered.

“He was taken to Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court and charged with two counts of money laundering contrary to Section 35(C) of the Money Laundering, proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act and one count of theft contrary to section 278 of the penal code,” the statement says.

On 22nd October, 2021 the statement says, the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court found Philbert Mkandawire guilty of all the charges and convicted him.

On Monday, February 28, 2022 the court sentenced Mkandawire to three years, five years and six years imprisonment on each of the three counts respectively, making a total of 14 years and the sentences will run consecutively from the date of conviction.

