Castel Malawi commits to creating more job opportunities through expansion drive

Castel Malawi Limited (CML) has assured that its expansion drive will help in creating more job opportunities, stimulate business growth, and guarantee more tax revenue to the treasury for the economic development of Malawi.

CML Managing Director Hervé Milhade has also expressed his company’s commitment to continue giving its customers top-of-the-class products and services for the benefit of its employees, stakeholders, and the Malawi economy.

“We confirm that Castel Malawi Ltd is a local company, which came to stay in Malawi and remains a going-concern, despite the sale of the soft drinks undertaking. After the split, Castel Malawi Ltd will dedicate its effort, focus and investment on development of its product portfolio, innovation, production, and distribution of its alcoholic beverages – Carlsberg Green, Special Brew, Carlsberg Chill, Castel Beer, Kuche Kuche and Doppel Munich, the alcomix – Booster Cider and Booster Banana Mama and the iconic spirits of Malawi Gin, Malawi Vodka and Premier Brandy across the whole country,” said Milhade.

He told Nyasa Times on Thursday that the direction his company has taken will also grant them a great opportunity to invest further, as it expands its brand footprint in Malawi, through its distributors, customers and for the satisfaction of its consumers.

Milhade stated that in trying to cushion its employees from the effects of the recent devaluation of the Malawi currency, CML has given its employees an ‘above-market cost of living adjustment of 20 percent on basic salary’.

In February 2022, CML announced that Southern Bottlers Limited (SOBO) will be selling the non-alcoholic beverages category to its historical commercial partner – Coca-Cola Beverages Limited (CCBL), a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA).

The handover ceremony is scheduled to take place soon.

