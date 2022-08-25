Partners in Health launch strategic plan to improve service provision in Neno, tackle NCDs

Partners in Health (PIH) Malawi, locally known as Abwenzi Pa Za Umoyo, launched its 2022-2026 strategic plan which will guide the organization in improving the provision of health services in Neno District and scaling up the fight against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Malawi.

PIH Malawi, which has been operating in Neno for 15 years, is working with its 1200 community health volunteers to fight, among other diseases, NCDs, Tuberculosis, HIV and AIDS and malnutrition in a coordinated and all encompassing intervention targeting about 150,000 people. The organization also constructs health infrastructure in the district.

Speaking during the launch of the strategic plan in Lilongwe, Executive Director for PIH Malawi, Dr. Luckson Dullie, said the plan seeks to enhance these interventions, including the organization’s fight against NCDs, which spilled over to all other districts in Malawi.

Dullie added that, through implementation of the strategic plan, PIH Malawi will help the government in strengthening a healthcare system which is people cantered and prioritizes social justice.

“We will endeavour to reach out to everyone, even those in hard to reach areas. We will ensure there is a healthcare system with well trained and sufficient staff that serves people with dignity.

We will ensure the provision of tools and supplies that will facilitate good healthcare. We will have healthcare platforms for research and building of an army of health workers that are resilient,” Dullie said.

The PIH Malawi 2022-2026 strategic plan was launched under the theme: “Fulfilling Our Mission Towards Creating a Preferential Option for the Poor in Healthcare”. The Deputy Minister of Health, Enoch Phale, presided over the function which drew together scores of public and private health specialists and activists.

Chief Executive Officer for Global One PIH, Dr Sheila Davis, concurred with Dullie, adding that the strategic plan will enable PIH Malawi to help the government in improving public policy, which will improve health in Neno and beyond.

“More especially in scaling up the fight against NCDs, PIH Malawi will replicate the successes for Neno in all other districts. It is work that will be done in collaboration with government and other relevant stakeholders and structures,” Davis said.

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Phale said government is committed to improving health services provision through, among other things, creating a conducive environment which ensures that development partners like PIH Malawi are freely making their investments.

“With this renewed commitment to continue being around, PIH Malawi has shown that it has confidence and trust in the government and its structures. Their strategic plan aligns well with government’s efforts towards achieving universal health coverage and other health targets stipulated in policy and vision documents,” Phale said.

