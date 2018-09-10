Catholic Church role in development greatly appreaciated – Chakwera

The leader of opposition in Parliament and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has commended the role the influential Catholic Church plays in development in the country.

Chakwera said this after he attended the inauguration of St Mary’s Catholic Parish at Kasitu in Nkhotakota on Saturday

He said: “What we have noticed, particularly the Catholic Church, is that they have been pivotal in providing services in education. For example, out of 21 or more national secondary schools, about 17 are Catholic.

“This simply shows how crucial it is for the church to continue providing such services.”

Chakwera said this in quotes reported by The Nation newspaper on Monday.

During the event, Bishop John Ryan of Mzuzu Diocese of the Catholic Church said the church will not endorse any political party or leader ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections but that the church will only guide its congregants on qualities of a good leader that the country needs to have.

He said the church is looking for a leader with eight qualities that include honesty, transformational leadership and selflessness.

Reacting to Ryan’s speech, Chakwera said it was good that the bishop was explicit in terms of what they expect.

He said: “The speech is extremely important because it touches on the future of this country and what every Malawian, particularly those belonging to the church, should do as part of their civic duties.”

