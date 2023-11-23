CCAP Blantyre Synod Reverends Maulana, Maulidi elected in All Africa Council of Churches’ general committee 

Church of Central Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod’s General Secretary Emeritus, Rev. Alex Benson Maulana and Deputy General Secretary, Rev. Baxton Maulidi have been voted into the All Africa Council of Churches (AACC) at its AACC held in Abuja, Nigeria.

Rev. Maulana has been elected into the general committee as a member while Rev. Maulidi is the alternate member.

Speaking from Abuja, Rev. Maulidi — who is also AACC’s Economic Justice & Accountability Ambassador in Malawi — said AACC’s southern and western African regions featured presidential candidates.

Malawi belongs to the Southern Region and won the presidency through Rt. Rev. Lydia Neshangwe of Zimbabwe — beating Rev. Lawson Kpavuvu D. Godson from Togo.

Meanwhile, the general assembly discussed, among other things, multiple crises that humanity is facing, that include drought in the Horn of Africa, floods in Malawi, war in Ukraine, increased food prices, rising poverty, and inequality.

A statement on the AACC website says “public services are grossly under-funded, and governments prioritise debt servicing over education, health and social protection”.

“The financing needs are massive but, due to lack of a fair global tax system, money is lost to tax avoidance, profit shifting, and other tax related illicit financial flows.

“Africa also continues to lose resources through debt servicing at the the expense of social and economic development. The continent could have avoided further borrowing that is not sustainable had it benefited from the taxes accruing from its natural resources.

“Yet, Africa loses a lot of potential resources to support social and economic development through illicit financial flows. To finance development, secure human rights, gender equality and environmental protection, there is need for a global tax system that closes the loopholes and secures domestic resource mobilisation.

“But this is only possible if African states participate equally in decision-making. In 2022 a ground-breaking resolution on international tax cooperation was adopted by the UN General Assembly, after a push from African countries.

“This could be the beginning of a UN Tax Convention, where all states have a say in how the global tax system should work for all – not only few.

The AACC general assembly is a high-level platform for Church leaders as they meet to reflect on the Church’s work in the continent, which is attended by heads of denominations, youth, women and AACC partners.

For this forum, the Norwegian Church Aid (NCA-AACC) proposed sideline event on tax justice and debt crisis to strengthen the Church leaders’ capacity to engage at national, regional, continental, and global levels on these key issues.

