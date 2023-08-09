CDEDI petitions Parliament on maize Bill

Centre for Democracy & Economic Initiative (CDEDI) has petitioned Parliament to suspend relevant standing orders and deliberate and pass emergency maize Bill.

Speaking after delivering the petition on Wednesday, CDEDI Executive Director, Silvester Namiwa said: “Through this Bill, government should engage Illovo Sugar Malawi and Salima Sugar companies, and other large-scale commercial farmers to grow maize through irrigation.”

He added that there should also be an initiative to tap underground water to enable prison facilities engage in irrigation farming.

Likewise, he said, those in the lakeshore districts should be provided solar pumps or canals to grow maize: “Given that most Malawians are yet to adopt alternatives to maize, it is imperative to increase production of the staple food.”

Namiwa said the demand follows revelations that the current maize situation in the country is a disaster-in-waiting: “The country has maize that will only last two months, if it were to be supplied nationwide.”

According to him, with 91% of employable Malawians being jobless, coupled with the effects of Cyclone Freddy; and drought in the case of Karonga – given that the Tonse Alliance administration set the minimum price of maize at K500 a kilogramme, translating to K25,000 per 50-kilogramme bag, millions cannot afford the staple food.

“At the prevailing K50,000 minimum wage, the majority of Malawians

can also not afford to buy the maize,” he said. “This is so bearing in mind that while the staple food is selling at about K35,000 per 50kg bag in the Central Region, in some parts of the Southern Region, the same bag is fetching between K50,000 and K55,000.”

Namiwa observed that government has no choice but to release the maize to all the parts of the country and at the same time reduce the minimum price by half.

Similarly, he said, a social protection mechanism should be put in place to ensure that the ultra-poor receive free food.

Instead of pressing the panic button or softening regulations on maize imports, CDEDI is imploring the august House to deliberate the maize Bill, saying rationing maize will only worsen the situation, while importation is not an option given the acute shortage of forex in the country.

Namiwa, through his organization, however, implored the Leader of the Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa to facilitate tabling of the maize Bill.

Receiving the petition, chairperson for Parliamentary for Agriculture Committee, Sameer Suleman said the petition has a very strong message which needs to be supported.

“Malawians are now starving due to natural challenges. There is shortage of maize across the country,” he said, adding that prices of maize have gone up such that majority of Malawians cannot afford.

