CDH Investment Bank Basketball sponsorship unearth raw talents – BAM

The Basketball Association of Malawi (BAM) has described the CDH Investment Bank sponsorship to the basketball tournament as a game charger towards the development of the sport in the country, saying it has helped to offer opportunities for talented youth to enhance their skills and achieve economic development.

Speaking on Saturday at the end of the two day 2025 national basketball championship at the KUHES Sports complex in Blantyre, the Director of Marketing and media for BAM, Ntchiwa Chiwaya, said the association is now satisfied with the progress so far made from the competition, as more talent is being identified into the sport.

” Franky speaking, We have noted the growing popularity of basketball among young people in the country since the bank started sponsoring the sport. We are now able to identify new blood that will help nurture the future of basketball game in the country,” Chiwaya said

Chiwaya said the tournament has witnessed a huge competition unlike in the past mostly by teams from the northern region of the country due to the stake on the table.

” This is where talent has been not exposed as of the past as compared to other regions mainly because of sponsorship challenges. But this time around, we have noted a great change,” he said

According to Chiwaya, the tournament attracted a total of sixteen teams countrywide, with eight teams from the men’s section and eight teams from the ladies section.

Chiwaya said a whopping MK4.5 million each was earmarked for the overall winners from both male and female sections, MK2 million each for the runners up and MK1 million each for the third places for both males and ladies sections.

In a separate interview, the chief Business development manager for CDH Investment Bank, Jamal Kamoto, has pledged for a continued sponsorship for the basketball games in the country, saying the sport has a great potential to boost the mental, physical and economic wellbeing of both the players and the country.

” As part of our corporate social responsibility, we want to make sure that the sport is not to be on the minority section due to sponsorship fatigue, but to be on the path of where football and netball are in the country due to support. This is why we are committed to be increasing the sponsorship towards the sport everytime for both rural and urban populace to participate in the sport,” he said

Among others, Kamoto said the bank thought of increasing the sponsorship from Mk20 milion last year to MK44 million this year after being satisfied with the progress of the sport since the sponsorship started years ago.

” We have also witnessed transparency and accountability towards the sponsorship. This is very critical in as far as winning the sponsorship deals in the sporting industry of the country,” he said

After the tournament, Top City emerged the winner in the veterans category, followed by Victor Jere from FDH bricks who carted home the most valuable player award in the category.

Kukoma Eagles got the bronze in the veterans category after emerging the overall winner while the most valuable player award went to Orleen Londo of Bravehearts.

In the same category, Bravehearts carted home a gold award.

In the men’s category, FDH bricks went away with a bronze award while CDH Investment Bank went away with a silver award.

On the other hand, Faad Billy of the Bravehearts received a gold award after winning the most valuable prayer award.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!