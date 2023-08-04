CDH Investment Bank invests K7.9 million towards Beit CURE’s life-changing surgeries

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has assisted Beit CURE International Hospital with K7.9 million (US$7,500) towards the hospital’s life-changing surgeries as part of its efforts to improve health in children.

Presenting the donation at the hospital in Blantyre on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, CDHIB’s Chief Treasury Officer, Zondwayo Mafuleka shared that the Bank values partnership and teamwork and is proud to support the hospital to conduct 7-8 life changing surgeries.

“CDH Investment Bank recognizes that people living with disabilities make a positive contribution towards the achievement of social and economic development goals,” he said. “To that extent, the Bank is committed to helping the health sector in creating an environment conducive for inclusive development.

“Our cordial relationship with Beit CURE International Hospital has allowed us to appreciate the commendable work the hospital is doing in changing lives by treating the orthopedic needs of children.

“We are proud to support the hospital with K7.9 million that will provide life changing surgeries to 7 children that will change the lives of not just the children but their families, communities and the nation by creating more economically active citizens,” Mafuleka said.

In his vote of thanks, Beit CURE International Hospital’s Executive Director, Elly Chemey applauded CDHIB for the gesture and confirmed that the funds will go a long way in supporting life changing surgeries at the hospital.

Chemey said with great relationships such as the one they have CDHIB, the hospital will be able to help more children in need: “We are grateful for partners like CDH Investment Bank, who has always come through and supported Beit CURE in a variety of ways over the years.

“The bank was first to commit to the surgeries and donated above platinum level which will help more children” said Chemey, while appealing to more organisations and well-wishers to support the cause by donating any amount.

Beit CURE spends over K1.5 million for a successful reconstructive and orthopaedic surgery of one child and has been on a fundraising drive to cater for free services it offers whose climax is a dinner on Friday, August 4 at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

The event, expected to be graced by Vice-President Saulos Chilima, is to raise more resources as well raise awareness for both local and international partners to support children across the country so that they have access to surgeries from natural and post-life physical deformities.

In June, Chemey told the media that the dinner seeks to raise K105 million, which will assist the facility in transporting patients from different parts of the country, providing treatment and also provision of five meals a day to the children.

“Chemey highlighted that one of challenges they face include transportation of children from their respective areas to the facility in Blantyre.

The fundraising dinner which will be held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, will be graced by Malawi’s vice president Saulos Chilima.

Established in 2002, Beit-CURE International in Malawi is the only hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa recognized by the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Located in Blantyre, the teaching hospital comprises 58 beds, three operating theaters, and performs over 1,200 life-changing reconstructive and orthopedic surgeries each year for people suffering from treatable disabilities.

In addition to world-class clinical service, Beit CURE Malawi ministers to the emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their communities.

The Beit Trust, a UK-based charity, provided the initial funding for this facility as a gift to the people of Malawi — whose Mission is: ‘To heal the sick and proclaim the kingdom of God’ (Luke 9:2).

