Chakwera, 45 other African Heads of States attends FOCAC opening

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Thursday morning, attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit colourful official opening held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

With at least 45 heads of state and government in attendance, the summit has positioned itself as a critical platform for strengthening ties between China and African nations.

The FOCAC summit, which opened with an address from President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, emphasised China’s commitment to standing beside African countries in their quest for modernization.

“China is with you on the journey to advancing modernisation,” Xi expressed, conveying a message of solidarity and shared aspiration.

“On the path to modernization, no one and no country should be left behind.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to defend our mutual interests. We will ensure equal rights and equal opportunities for all countries.

“China stands ready to support modernization that suits national interests,” said the Chinese President.

This year’s summit, themed “Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future,” aims to provide a robust platform for cooperation across various sectors, including trade, technology, and infrastructure.

The forum will also focus on forging partnerships that explore sustainable development and investment opportunities, vital for the continent’s growth. As nations from Africa and China come together under the auspices of FOCAC, leaders are expected to explore collaborative strategies that align with their mutual interests.

President Chakwera’s participation in this summit is emblematic of Malawi’s commitment to engage actively with global partners to foster economic development and improve the livelihoods of its citizens.

The significance of the FOCAC summit can not be overstated, as it serves as a crucial avenue for African nations to engage with China, a leading global economic power.

The engagement during the summit will likely shape the future of Africa-China relations and set the tone for global support aimed at fostering sustainable development in African countries.

With the backdrop of increasing global interdependence, the outcomes of the summit will be closely monitored not only by the participating nations but also by other global stakeholders.

As countries look to navigate the complexities of modernization while addressing pressing issues such as climate change and social inequality, the partnerships formed at the summit will be instrumental in shaping a prosperous and sustainable future.

In the coming days, further announcements and agreements are anticipated as the leaders convene to discuss crucial initiatives that could benefit both China and Africa, heralding a new chapter in their cooperative journey.

