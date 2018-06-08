Chakwera as an MP has right to ask questions – Speaker

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya has said leader of opposition in Parliament and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has the right to ask questions in the House since he is also an MP.

The Speaker has to clarify when Chakwera appeared on the Order Paper – which provides MPs with details of what will be happening in the House, including the questions that have been tabled for ministerial question sessions – to ask the Ministey of Education on issues concerning his constituency.

Chakwer is legislator for Lilongwe North West.

But when Chakwera stood to ask question number 156 appearing in the Order Paper, some MPs were murmuring that he is a president who shouldn’t be asking questions.

Speaker Msowoya said Chakwera had the right to ask questions about issues in his constituency.

“I don’t see anything that members should be excited about here. The honourable member has a constituency and people he represents. It is normal for him to ask questions,” said the Speaker.

Chakwera asked for an upgrade of Kasiya community day Secondary School (CDSS) in his constituency to a full conventional Secondary School “and also providing facilities to Kapudzama and Malembo CDSSs, particularly for girls, taking into account the size of constituency geography as well as population.”

Minister of Education Bright Msaka was not in the House, but Minister of Foreign Affairs Emmanuel Fabiano said the request was noted and that when funds are available things will improve.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :