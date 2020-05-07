Chakwera, Chilima talk of unity in Tonse Alliance: Upbeat to win Malawi presidential re-run

May 7, 2020 Alfred Chauwa & Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

State Vice President Saulos Chilima who is the runningmate for MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera in the forthcoming fresh election, has said that Tonse Alliance, which has been formed by nine parties will ensure to pull in one direction and not breed confusionists.

Chakwera and Chilima: Our destiny is [a new and better Malawi for al
Mrs Mary Chilima at the prayer breakfast

Vice President Saulos Chilima
Former first lady Callista Mutharika (L) at the prayer breakfast
Tonse Alliance: This dream of a new Malawi is what binds us together

Chilima, who alongside Chakwera successfully petitioned the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court to nullify last year’s election,  was speaking at a breakfast and prayers event in Lilongwe on Thursday.

He expressed confidence that the alliance will win the election and will ensure that  they continue working together.

“We are winning the fresh elections clearly,” said Chilima.

“We have a task to rescontruct this country and we are ready to serve the people ably,” he said.

In his remarks, Tonse Alliance leader Chakwera,  who quit the pulpit as head of Malawi Assemblies of God in 2013 to join frontline politics,  hinted that the prayers were meant for the clergy to pray for them before they begin campaigning.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) launched an official campaign on Saturday last week.

Chakwera maintains that God has given Malawians the fresh election to restore every voter’s power to bring change and enjoy their rights.

He said unity is paramount to achieve the goals.

“We have to understand that leaders have been at the center stage dividing Malawians, we have had  different blue prints but  the country has failed to achieve it because we lack unity,” he said.

The opposition alliance is comprised of nine political parties, including People’s Party of the country’s ex-president, Joyce Banda (2012-2014).

The alliance’s other parties include the Freedom Party, Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (Mafunde), People’s Progressive Movement (PPM), Umodzi Party, Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and People’s Transformation (Petra).

shares