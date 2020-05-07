Petrol bomb death toll reaches 3: Electoral violence  in Malawi shocks donors

The death toll in arson attack UTM Party office in Lilongwe allegedly by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has reached three, State Vice-President Saulos Chilima has said.

A family of eight was petrol bombed by the political thugs in Area 22.

On Wednesday, a mother Ayiles Tambala and a 15-year-old child Shukran Tambala died due to effects of the injuries they sustained when their house was set ablaze.

Speaking at a prayer breakfast morning event in Lilongwe on Thursday, Chilima, who is also UTM leader an runningmate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera, said another member of the Tambala family who was admitted to hospital has also died, bringing the total number of deaths in the family to three.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s development partners have expressed shock over cases of electoral violence in the country and have called on political actors to unite and exercise restraint.

Ambassadors of the United Kingdom, The European Union, Norway, German, Ireland and the United States of America in Malawi released a joint statement on Wednesday.

They expressed concern over the violence which they said was fueled by political motives and led to injuries.

The development partners called on political actors in Malawi to stand united in the defence of human rights and rule of rule, and against acts of violence, incitement of violence or hate speech.

“We support those calling for restraint and hope that all cases of violence are investigated comprehensively and transparently in line with the laws of Malawi, so that those responsible can be brought to justice,” reads part of the statement.

Recently, there have been acts of violence against UTM members in the Southern Regions. On Monday night, a UTM office in Lilongwe was also torched by unknown assailants and eight people sustained burns.

The violence is happening as parties are campaigning ahead of the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

