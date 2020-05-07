Petrol bomb death toll reaches 3: Electoral violence in Malawi shocks donors
The death toll in arson attack UTM Party office in Lilongwe allegedly by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has reached three, State Vice-President Saulos Chilima has said.
A family of eight was petrol bombed by the political thugs in Area 22.
On Wednesday, a mother Ayiles Tambala and a 15-year-old child Shukran Tambala died due to effects of the injuries they sustained when their house was set ablaze.
Speaking at a prayer breakfast morning event in Lilongwe on Thursday, Chilima, who is also UTM leader an runningmate to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera, said another member of the Tambala family who was admitted to hospital has also died, bringing the total number of deaths in the family to three.
Meanwhile, Malawi’s development partners have expressed shock over cases of electoral violence in the country and have called on political actors to unite and exercise restraint.
Ambassadors of the United Kingdom, The European Union, Norway, German, Ireland and the United States of America in Malawi released a joint statement on Wednesday.
They expressed concern over the violence which they said was fueled by political motives and led to injuries.
The development partners called on political actors in Malawi to stand united in the defence of human rights and rule of rule, and against acts of violence, incitement of violence or hate speech.
“We support those calling for restraint and hope that all cases of violence are investigated comprehensively and transparently in line with the laws of Malawi, so that those responsible can be brought to justice,” reads part of the statement.
Recently, there have been acts of violence against UTM members in the Southern Regions. On Monday night, a UTM office in Lilongwe was also torched by unknown assailants and eight people sustained burns.
The violence is happening as parties are campaigning ahead of the 2020 fresh presidential elections.
The bible says give to Ceaser what belongs to Ceaser……….APM has payed back the debt, DPP was snatched from UDF kikikikikikikikiki
Nyasatimes, we know that people have freedom of expression, but some comments here are just people evil. I don’t know why you give nameless people a platform to be vile and evil. The people who have died do not deserve comments people are putting here. whoever is allowing such comments should be ashamed
Really sad and RIP. Did NTCHONA even ever condemned this barbaric attack by his cadets or let alone console the family?
What did MCP and UTNM say when Nsundwe Boys killed a police office?
They sympathized with the killing, they condemned it. Do you know what that policeman was doing to people that day. People were defending themselves from his brutality.
Lest we forget. Chakwera told MCP supporters to chase and kill people from the southern region. Chakwera teamed up with UTM supporters and HRDC and destroyed property and businesses. So, blame Chakwera for the violence.
Why do you like peddling lies, is that your means of bringing bread to your table Mr.
Mr. Wanga Gwede. This is Not Electoral Violence. That’s what You the DPP Cadets want to paint. This is Savageness from a Failed DPP Government. It’s an Expression of their Satanism, Witch Craft, and Wickedness. Its the uselessness of a Failed Leader. All these years he was Outside the country, I thought he would have brought back home some briliant Ideas, useless President.
DPP cadets and it’s leaders has killed three malawians by petrol bomb.Dpp loves petrol bombs so much.Revenge is needed nawo amve kuwawa.
Nyasatimes, you are not Posting Any Comment that Puts this Government in its right ful place. You also took Down one Article Posted by Janet Karim titled When Leaders Refuse to Listed to their People. Did you guys receive this easy Money that DPP is Circulating around to Media People as well.
This is what I have been saying for a long time that Peter Hitler Mutharika and his Lomwe people have no interest in Malawi but to loot only. What kind of Malawian people are you just looking while Mulhako and its cadets are terrorising you? You call yourselves men but in reality you’re worse than an ant of being coward while they rape and torture your women. It is time to kick out all the cadets from Central and Northern region.
Did you say the same when Chakwera and Chilima was beating and killing people from the southern region?
A Government that does not know how to hear its people’s cries and a Government that makes its own people become their enemies instead of making Poverty, Lack their enemy, is a useless government. If Mutharika failed as a Minister, I knew he would not make it as a President. Perhaps after Bingu’s Death, DPP should have chosen someone with Leadership qualities because on Mutharika, you failed the people of Malawi.