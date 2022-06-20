Chakwera delegates minister of Foreign Affairs to Commonwealth meeting as he adheres to austerity measures

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo is attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting which started this morning in Kigali, Rwanda representing President Dr Lazarus Chakwera who has failed to go as he adheres to strict austerity measures.

President Dr Chakwera is one of the few Heads of State not attending the meeting as he attends to the country’s economy battered by covid-19 pandemic, effects of climate change and war in Ukraine.

He has been hailed by civil rights activists, donors, religious leaders as well as the opposition for adhering to his own austerity measures put in place to resuscitate the ailing economy.

The minister of Foreign Affairs Tembo is among a 5000 strong delegation in attendance at the five day summit and Commonwealth has fully financed her attendance.

President Dr Chakwera said the country’s economy is on sick bed and no longer needs painkillers but real cure medication.

He therefore directed the government to put in place tough austerity measures which include drastic reduction of the travel of government officials and himself both internally and externally.

This year’s theme at the meeting is ‘Delivering a Common Future-Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.’

This theme, according to the Commonwealth Secretariat, highlights how the 54-member countries in the Commonwealth family are innovating, connecting and transforming to help achieve some biggest goals such as protecting natural resources and boosting trade.

The meeting takes place every two years but was postponed twice in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

