Chakwera takes a swipe at ACB over graft report

June 22, 2022 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has taken a swipe at graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director for Sattar list report which contains names of some high profile individuals but does not contain details.
He said the report did not contain enough details about Chief of Staff of State Residences and chairperson of PPDA John Suzi-Banda.

ACB Director General Martha Chizuma
President Chakwera expressed his frustration over the report on Tuesday evening when he addressed the nation to tell Malawians contains of the report.
He said for the report was a work of sub-standard quality, saying this is unacceptable.
The Malawi leader has instructed the Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba to take disciplinary action against Suzi Banda
Chakwera has also fired the Inspector General of Police George Kainja.
On the Vice-President Saulos Chilima , the President says he will withhold any delegated duties from his office until the bureau substantiates its allegations against him and decides on its course of action.
He also questioned the Bureau’s decision to share the report with the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice, saying this too was unacceptable.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera delegates minister of Foreign Affairs to Commonwealth meeting as he adheres to austerity measures

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo is attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting which started this morning in Kigali,...

Close