Chilima under intense pressure to resign following hard hitting graft report

Vice President Saulos Chilima is under intense pressure to resign after his name appeared on the list of senior Government officials who allegedly received money and other gifts from corruption kingpin, Zuneth Sattar.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera said on Tuesday evening that apart from Chilima, no other cabinet minister has been named in the infamous Sattar list report.

He was addressing Malawians on a corruption report from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Ckakwera has since said he has since withheld delegated duties to the Vice President until the matter is investigated.

Chilima raised the bar of morality very high during presidential campaigns citing public lectures on “Moral Decadence and Mindset Change.”

However, Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms, asking Chilima to step aside to pave way for smooth investigations on the matter.

Chilima is also named in another report in the United Kingdom which says he might have benefitted from Sattar’s corrupt money.

The ACB report says for four years between 2017 and 2021, the Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Defence Force awarded 16 contracts worth over US$150 million to five companies belonging to Sattar.

It also says a total of 53 public officers and former public officers allegedly received money from Mr. Sattar, another set of 31 individuals from the private sector, the media, civil society, and the legal fraternity also received money from Mr. Sattar, bringing the total of those on the Bureau’s list to 84. Among the 84 individuals who allegedly received money from Mr. Sattar in 2021, the ACB report says, there are 13 that the Bureau says have been extensively investigated to the point of concluding that they conducted themselves corruptly in dealing with the businessman. And four of the 13 include the Vice President, the Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service and the Chief of Staff for State Residences,” says the report. “The Bureau has found that beyond the 84 individuals who allegedly received money from Mr. Sattar in 2021, his associate also kept a record of all the persons who allegedly received money from Mr. Sattar from 2008 to 2020 but the report does not include any of the names of those found in the 14 ledgers that contain this information,” reads the report in part. The report says ledger books confiscated from Mr. Sattar’s associate include donations to politicians from all major political parties in the country. President Lazarus Chakwera says that Zuneth Sattar’s corruption is deeply entrenched and it has affected a number of sectors.

The report says public officers from Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi police, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Office of President and Cabinet, Office of the Vice President, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Judiciary, Ministry of Finance, Ministry Information, Ministry Tourism, Homeland Security, allegedly received bribes from Zuneth Sattar between March 2021-October 2021.

