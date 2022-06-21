Chilima name appears on Sattar list, Chakwera withholds veep’s delegated duties

President Dr Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera says he has withheld Vice President Saulos Chilima’s delegated duties to allow for investigations as his name appears on Sattar list.

This means Chilima is no longer minister responsible for Public Reforms.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday evening, Chakwera said 84 public figures are mentioned as having benefitted from Sattar.

He has since fired the Inspector General of Police George Kainja and suspended chief of staff for State Residences.

The President has asked the Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba to deal with the chairperson of PPDA whose name also appears on the Sattar list.

Chakwera however said he could not take administrative action against the Vice President because he holds an elective office, therefore the Head of State has no powers to discipline him.

The Malawi leader also said the list has names of journalists, lawyers, officials from the Judiciary, the ACB itself, Police, Malawi Defence Force, ministry of Justice among others.

This is a list of individuals the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) suspect received money and other gifts from graft kingpin Zuneth Sattar to induce the public officers give him government contracts.