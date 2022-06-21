Protesters hit LiLongwe streets over Susu

University of Malawi Child Rights Legal Clinic and other Civil Society Organizations on Tuesday held demonstrations against Chinese national Lu Ke also known as Susu.

Susu is being accused of exploiting Malawian Children through videos he was shooting encouraging the kids to say self demeaning words in Chinese.

Among the demands, the demonstrators want Susu to be tried in a Malawi Court and justice for the involved children to be served.

Further they want government to set policies that protects Children.

Village Head Kamkuzi, in whose area the Chinese national Lu Ke also known as Susu shot the racist videos, says Susu gave the children K200 each for them to appear in the videos. He has lamented the behaviour saying many children were affected. He says Susu has been living in his area for about five years and suspects that he did more harm. A mother to some of the children abused in video clips by a Chinese national, Lu Ke, Maria Harry claims government officials including police have been going to Njewa in Lilongwe to talk to him since 2018. She has told demonstrators pushing for children’s rights protection in Lilongwe that the officials did not tell them that what Susu was doing was illegal. Some of the Chinese nationals are taking part in the protests.

According to Harry, it was only after the BBC story that they realized that what Susu was doing to their children was illegal. She however wonders why the same public officers who have been meeting Susu over the years are now coming to tell the parents that the Chinese national was abusing their children. The protesters have since delivered a petition at the Chinese Embassy where Mr Hi, the Chinese Embassy spokesperson received it on behalf of the Embassy. Among the demands, the grouping wants the Chinese and Malawian law enforcement duty bearers to bring Mr Lu Ke for trial in a Malawian court of law. They want Malawi law enforcement duty bearers to use completed investigations to punish Chinese and other foreign and Malawian citizens that abuse the dignity of children, especially poor children or those that exploit children, economically, physically, sexually or through any other form. Further they want the Chinese Government and Chinese organizations to provide enough compensation in monetary and education forms to identified child victims of Mr Lu Ke’s indiscretions and communities in which such children live. Furthermore, they want the Governments of Malawi and China to collaborate to recover and put into a trust fund for the education of the children all profits made by Mr Lu Ke and any other any Chinese national who may be found to have economically abused Malawian children.

“The Chinese Government should pay for the psychosocial support necessary in the social, psychological, and educational rehabilitation of child victims of Mr Lu Ke’s violation of child rights or the work of other Chinese nationals,” states another demand.

