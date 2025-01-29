“Chakwera Delivers on Promise: Ambulances Handed Over to PIM Hospital in Chiladzulu”

True to his word, Malawi’s President, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, has fulfilled his promise by donating an ambulance to Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) Hospital in Chiladzulu.

Just two weeks ago, during the commemoration of John Chilembwe Day, President Chakwera pledged to provide the hospital with an ambulance. Demonstrating his commitment to delivering on his promises, the President directed Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda to ensure the ambulance was delivered within 14 days. Remarkably, the handover took place on the 13th day, ahead of schedule.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, PIM President Rev. William Mitambo expressed gratitude to President Chakwera, describing him as a leader who keeps his word. He commended the President for his unwavering support to the church, including the construction of houses on the PIM campus.

“This ambulance will go a long way in alleviating the challenges the hospital has been facing,” said Rev. Mitambo.

The timely fulfillment of this pledge reinforces President Chakwera’s reputation as a leader dedicated to action, ensuring that his words translate into tangible results for the people of Malawi.

