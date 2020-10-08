Chakwera has insulted Malawi women, must apologise and change
When confronted to explain his apparent disregard for women in his public appointments, we expected President Lazarus Chakwera to be considerate and, of course, apologetic in his response.
He should have been considerate and apologetic because after disregarding women in his appointments, the last thing we expected from him was another insult towards women.
By saying ‘send me the list of educated women’, Chakwera only exposed his deepest disdain of women—and we know now that this President sees our women as invisibles.
The country has graduated thousands of women in different fields and one of such woman is Chakwera’s wife – a qualified auditor. It must shock you to have a President who goes public playing ignorance to such a fact.
But because this is 2020 not 1672 where women were seen as invisibles the way Chakwera sees them, we will not sit idle and reverse the progress we have made in gender justice.
That is, as Nyasa Times, we support those who will be in streets to demand gender justice from President Chakwera.
Not only that we also believe that the 'send me a list of educated women' utterance is purely disrespectful to women, an apparent insult, as such, the President must not just withdraw but also send an apology to the entire nation.
Azimayi anzanga, tiyeni kusukulu. Zolowa mu board chifukwa choyambitsa nyimbo kuMagule ndi mbili yakale. Let us embrace change.
That’s the problem with us Malawians whenever someone shows openness and give access for us to have a say we take advantage of him, munthu wangolowa mboma 3 months we want him to do everything at once wby didn’t they do the same to dipipi government and please my fellow malawian lets to create dictatorship in our leaders lets give him a chance see where he takes us rather than faulting him so soon, its us citizens who employ government leaders through votes we have the power to sack them through a ballot paper
Tiyeni munseu azimayi. Tiki nanu limodzi. Tiyeni tikayende basi
we voted chakwera for development change. HE himself together with SKC, after wide search and cv checking they appointed those people. and they believe those chosen individuals will be catalysis for much awaited developmental change. its not about gifting govt position for the sex of gender, but its academic and experience that are much important.
It is cadets who are making all this noise. People who do not want to see the country moving forward. Women this, women that…
This is a damn good president that we have ourselves. Let him do his work. He is not ignoring women.
That is the problem with you women, you rush to getting angry that is why you fail miserably to run any institution where you are heading, you think any advice that your subjects give you is an insult, learn to listen to other peoples opinions you will succeed. You only conclude that your subjects amakudelerani, no listen more and talk less.
Its not strange to us Malawian men. Our women whine too much looking for attention even in relationships. They forget life is not about perfection. Its just 3 months and they want everything done at once. Life is a journey and not a competition. Give the president time to work towards equal gender representation as you so desire.
Gender is not a panacea for developing the country.
Inu mumafuna atayankhula kuti chani kwenikweni? Bring your facts against him
Let the said women protest as much as they wish! If the writer of this article is a man, he is doomed and if it’s a woman it’s a serious shame. Musamayambe zinthu zoti simuzikwanitsa. We tried one Joyce Banda to lead the country just to test the capability of a woman and what did we get in return? We’ll mention cash gate later but a dummy she was (sorry to say women, chilungamo chimapweteka). Go and protest. Ngati muli mmabanja I feel for your husbands. Ngati musali, timangodziwiratu!
Jane Ansah was given the opportunity but she messed it up.
She messed up big time and now Seonda White is organising women to demonstrate.
You never even supported JB.
Kuzikonda
very true the same women when Joyce Banda was the first female president , how many of those making noise now supported her by voting her to be on that high office. Be realistic when accusing Dr. Chakwera and Chilima have tried to bring sanity into the boards by having the right people to serve malawians.
were Kamuzu, Muluzi and A PM women. Men have steered this country and they have failed too.
mwaiwala Joyce Banda the chief cashgate
comment yoti ndibweretsereni list ndiyomwe yakuwawani?
Its so pathetic what Malawian women are doing. You cant ran a Country based on Gender. Competency is what is needed.
These female type of people are not ashamed and have nothing to do in their homes…..kaleleni wana kunyumba chifukwa mpaka pano mitu siinayambebe kuyenda…..aliyense opita ku mademo mawa adzimvere chisoni…..bring your names here, bring your list for consideration….can this be an insult……you don’t know an insult……kafunseni a DPP ngati mufuna mudziwe kuti insult ndichiyani…….mumangomva eeeti!!!
Asamatitayire nthawi apa boma likuganiza m’mene anzathu kumidzi angalandilire feteleza otchipa apa……komanso, kuti atsikana amimba angathandizidwe bwanji ndiye tiziganiza za azimayi okhuta mutawuni muno!!!!
Akungofuna zochita basi chifukwa alibe chochita…..kapena mukungofuna a DPP apeze chochita, siziyenda ulendo unotu…..