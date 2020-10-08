Tigris fundraises for cousin Caroline’s heart surgery

Using her God given talent, songbird Tigris has embarked on a campaign to raise funds for her cousin’s heart surgery in India.

Tigris has recently released a new fundraising song titled “Been A While” featuring award winning rapper Tay Grin.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Tigris indicated that the song is a fundraiser for her 13 year old cousin’s heart surgery which is required as soon as possible as she has a swollen heart.

“The hospital, Kamuzu Central, will cover costs for flights and the surgery in India.

“But, we need to raise for her and her mother’s express passports, visas and other expenses while in India. For this, the song shall be ‘sold’ per download where anyone who feels like helping with the fundraiser shall buy or donate at any amount they feel they can help with from a minimum of at least K500,” she explained.

She further thanked those supporting the fundraising campaign.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far for my cousin’s heart surgery. However we are still way behind from reaching our target,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tigris has announced a new approach dubbed “Acoustics live on your porch” where people can donate a minimum of K100,000 as a group of 5 or less, or individual.

Tigris and her guitarist will come and perform live at a venue of your choice for a minimum of 30 minutes.

“People will have a choice to choose 4 of their own special requests of any song as long as we know it or can easily rehearse it. All Covid 19 preventative measures to be thoroughly followed,” she said.

Tigris’ cousin is Caroline of Bango Village in Nathenje.

Caroline is the granddaughter of Tigris mother’s sister.

For more details or information, please contact either via email [email protected] or call/WhatsApp Mrs Kambauwa on +265999125905 or the number +265990828881.

For those outside the country, they can use any of the online transfers either World Remit, Moneygram or Western Union using the receiver name Angela Tigris Mizinga or Mrs Alinafe Kambauwa.

You may also use the following account details: Account 9100001935051, Standard Bank, Mrs Alinafe Kambauwa, Lilongwe branch.

