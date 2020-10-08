Mbakuwaku candidate joins race in Karonga by-election, submits nomination papers

A 27-year-old Nellie Sichali on Wednesday surprised many when, with reasonable pomp, submitted her nomination papers to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to contest as parliamentarian for the November 10 by-election on the Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD) ticket.

It means that Sichali, who has not been very visible since the by-election was announced, will battle it out with four others who are Frank Mwenifumbo (UTM Party), Florence Nthakomwa (Independent), Ernest Mwalughali (DPP) and Leonard Mwalwanda (MCP).

At the function held at Chiwondo TDC in the constituency, Sichali had been campaigning “a great deal” and that she had so far convinced enough constituents who would make her MP for the area.

“Votes are not really made at political podia. My strategy is meeting constituents in smaller numbers, in homes so that they properly understand my vision,” said Sichali, adding that the Karonga Central by-electiom was a must win for the constituency.

Nthakomwa who arrived by an ox-cart and was the first to submit the papers said she was happy that her name will finally appear on the ballot paper.

She said she is ready to change the lives of her fellow women in the constituency apart from bringing different developments.

DPP candidate Mwalughali, who is a former councillor for Lupembe ward told Nyasa Times that the day marked the beginning of his journey to the August house.

According to Mwalughali, with a number of development projects his party [DPP] did under the leadership of Peter Mutharika he was optimistic that he would carry the day.

Mwenifumbo of UTM told supporters that he prayed for a continued peaceful campaign.

According to him, he and the UTM will already win the election and that he wanted everyone including supporters of his opponents to attend the victory ceremony without fear.

MCP candidate, Mwalwanda said his aim was to finish development projects his uncle, the late Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda left.

The young Mwalwanda asked his opponents to stop wasting their resources in doing their campaign because he and MCP would win.

MEC official Mrs Chawinga said the electoral body was satisfied with the entire process.