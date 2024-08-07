Chakwera opens magnificent CREATOR building at KUHes in Blantyre, says its a revolution in research

Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has commended launching of Research Excellence and Training Open Resource (CREATOR) Building, at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) Sports Complex, in the City of Blantyre.

Speaking at the launch of the facility , Chakwera said the facility will be the epitome of the vision for postgraduate specialist training of Doctors and Research Scientists.

“CREATOR promises to revolutionize health research in Malawi and the SADC region in increasing the scale and quality of research endeavors while enriching postgraduate specialist education within the country, ” he said.

He said , the CREATOR will house an innovation hub, a space where ideas will be born, tested, and grown through collaboration.

The President said once completed, the building will assist in addressing shortage of office space.

The president said as a country we must never imagine that operating in a state of ignorance and guess work comes without a cost.

“Many of you may have read in the international press this week that one of the major challenges in Malawi’s health sector is how flooded it has been for a long time with fake medicinal drugs, ” he said.

The state of the art project has been funded by Malawi Government, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), Wellcome, University of Liverpool (UoL) and Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM).

President Chakwera accompanied by the First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera, was welcomed on arrival by Minister of Education, Hon, Madalitso Wirima; Senior Chief Kapeni and the Mayor of the City of Blantyre Joseph Makwinja, among several others.

The President was first briefed about the facility, where a ribbon was cut and a symbolic plaque unveiling was unveiled, before touring the building. Later, the President signed the visitors book in the Cafeteria.

President Chakwera also appreciated on going construction works for KUHes administration block.

