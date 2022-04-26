Chakwera says firmly behind Chizuma on corruption fight

President Lazarus Chakwera has said he is firmly (nga nga nga) behind Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma’s in the war against corruption in the country and there are no thoughts of firing her.

Chakwera said: “I have always defended my choice of her, and I am doing the same now. She is as a fighter, that woman… just as I am. I know many don’t take me for that. This is why I have always defended my choice of her for the role,” he said.

Chakwera said he was not happy with reports that some government officials were blocking the director of Anti-Corruption (ACB) Martha Chizuma in her fight against graft in the country adding that he has already engaged the Minister of Justice on the issue and has been assured that things will improve.

The President said: “Those who are against the country’s graft fight are against me; against my reign. Fighting corruption is part of my [Chakwera] Hi-5 agenda, and is closely followed by respecting the rule of law.”

On the purported poor working relations between the ACB and other government graft fighting bodies including the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the Attorney General’s office, Chakwera said he would not condone any kind of interference to his administration’s anti-corruption drive from any office.

“I know misunderstandings may be there along the way because, logically, we may find ourselves reading from different pages of the same book. This is where collaboration becomes key. Again, I expect all agencies to pull in one direction,” he explained.

The President, however, issued a stern warning that he would fire some officials should the working relationship between the ACB and the other state prosecuting agencies remain ice cold.

Chakwera said: “There is a saying, if you can’t change people, change the people.”

He said the law will be applied to anyone promoting graft, including members of his own Cabinet.

