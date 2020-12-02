Chakwera says love of God has saved Malawi from political turmoil, corruption and pandemic

President Lazarus Chakwera has said Malawi has been saved from being consumed from political turmoil, corruption and coronavirus pandemic by the love of God.

Chakwera said this on Wednesday morning when he attended the national service of thanks giving at Bingu International Conference Center.

“We came close to be consumed by political wind, by lawlessness and crime, demonstrations and corruption among others but we have not been consumed because we are loved by God himself.

“We are objects of God and we have great love from Him. My desire is to have one day declared as an annual national prayers day,” said the President.

The thanksgiving was held under the theme ‘Celebrating God’s Faithfulness Upon the Malawi Nation’ tapped from Psalm 124.

Chakwera read the Bible, Psalm 124. The verse reads “Praise be to the LORD, who has not let us be torn by their teeth. We have escaped like a bird out of the fowler’s snare; the snare has been broken, and we have escaped. Our help is in the name of the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth.”

He, therefore, appealed to organizers of such national events like prayers to accommodate former presidents in their invitation because these are national issues.

“My only regret this morning is that we would have all former heads of state with us, but they are not. Let me know if they do not get convinced with your invitation so that I can go and approach them myself,” said Chakwera.

Among the clergy in attendance included, Arch Bishop Tasizio Ziyaye and Thomas Msusa of the Roman Catholic church, Rev Masauko Mbolembole, Rev Dr. Andrew Dube, Rev Dr. Chatha Msangaambe, Rev Isaac Malongo, Rev Dalitso Matekenya, Bishop Fanuel Magangani and Bishop Dr. Gilford Matonga and Rev Matilda Matabwa who all played various central roles at the event.

Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, cabinet ministers, leaders from a diverse religious backgrounds and some political party followers were in attendance seeking God’s mercy and thanking Him for keeping the nation calm and peaceful.

This is the first national prayer forum which has been conducted since Chakwera became president.

