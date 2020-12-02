Covid-19 protocols to force Malawi cholera cases down, says expert

December 2, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

A health expert has predicated a drop in cholera cases this year in the country due to  covid-19 protocols.

Matemba: Hygienic practices have been heavily enforced

Maziko Matemba, one of the leading commentators on health matters said the cleanliness which goes with COVID-19 preventive measures will push the cholera cases down.

“This is because, hygienic practices have been heavily enforced in most public spaces,” he said.

During the 2018-2019 cholera season, the country registered 26  cases with one death due to cholera.

In the period of 2017-2018 there were 939 cases and 32 deaths.

Other health experts say that the government initiated clean-up campaign would also help bring down cholera cases in the country.

President Lazarus Chakwera launched the clean-up campaign last month in Chinsapo, Lilongwe, the epicentre of cholera epidemic last year in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Police arrest 4 for mob justice: Burned woman to death

Four men in Chiradzulu are in police custody for allegedly beating and burning to death a 60-year-old woman, Violet Beni,...

Close