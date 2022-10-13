Chakwera says Malawi has potential to come out of donor dependency syndrome

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi can come out of donor dependency syndrome if Malawians make painful sacrifices.

He said this on Wednesday in Chikhwawa at a political rally after touring Shire Valley Transformation Program and Kapichira Power Station.

He said his administration is fixing the economy, saying this might take a little longer but asked people to be patient.

President Dr Chakwera said Malawi needs assistance now to make sustainable investments for its long term development.

The Malawi leader said the Shire Valley Transformation Programme is one such investment which will make Malawi a food basket for local consumption and export.

On works at Kapichira Hydro Electricity Generation Plant, Chakwera said he is convinced that the plant will be up and running by December.

He also said his government is committed to assisting survivors of Tropical Cyclone Ana at their point of need. Chakwera added that he is aware that most of the survivors are still grappling with the impact of the disaster as the Shire Valley districts were the most affected by the disaster. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima said the Shire Valley Transformation Programme is a game changer in the fight against perpetual hunger in the country. She has also asked people living upstream of Shire River to conserve the environment saying siltation of the river threatens the possible gains the country stands to make through the project.

