Handful protesters participate in demos on escalating cost of living

A handful protesters, who were outnumbered by police officers, demonstrated in Lilongwe against what they said rising cost of living.

The protesters, under the banner, Voice of the Voiceless, however failed to give a petition to the district commissioner, saying they have been giving petitions to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera through district commissioners, without action.

Instead, they have given President Chakwera and his Tonse administration seven days to step down claiming the leadership has failed to run affairs.

However, they have not said what they would do if the country’s leadership does not step down.

Speaking at the Lilongwe district commissioner’s office after holding the poorly attended peaceful demonstrations, leader of the group Phunziro Mvula said continued social economic challenges including electricity blackouts is a sign of failure by those in power to manage things.

DC for Lilongwe Dr Lawfold Palani Palani advised the group to come up with a petition that will be presented to authorities.

There was no immediate comment from government on the call but government officials have been calling for patience saying efforts are being made to improve the situation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!