Chakwera says MCP to introduce National Youth Service when elected Malawi leader

May 11, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera has maintained that if elected the country’s leader on July 2 polls, his MCP administration will introduce  National Youth Service Programme aimed at curbing unemployment among the youth in the country and  empowering them economically.

Timothy Mtambo interacts with MCP President Lazarus Chakwera-pic by Lisa Kadango

Speaking when he addressed a political campaign rally at Mzuzu Stadium upper ground on Sunday, Chakwera said the country needs a strong leader to address challenges that youths in the country are facing

He  said  MCP if voted into power will make sure young people and women have access to loans and venture in businesses and eliminate corruption which hinders the country’s developmental projects.

Chakwera, who said youths form the majority of the population but there has been no political will to ensure that they should enjoy the country’s economic fruits, promised to construct Mzuzu Youth Centre.

He also promised to raise the zero-rated tax band from K45 000 to K100 000, construct the stalled Mombera University in Mzimba, new campus for Mzuzu University, Orton Chirwa International Airport in Mzuzu as well as complete construction of the Njakwa-Livingstonia and Jenda-Edingeni roads.

During the Mzuzu rally,  former president Joyce Banda called for a peaceful campaign.

“Dr. Bakili Muluzi, who is also former President of the country and I  need to lead in preaching for a peaceful campaign so that we remain non-violent.

“I take myself and Dr. Muluzi as elderly statesmen who should be ahead in preaching for peace so that as the country goes to the polls, peace prevails,”she said.

Two main contenders in the July 2  fresh presidential election are State President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Chakwera of MCP.

Mutharika’s running mate is United Democratic Front (UDF) president, Atupele Muluzi and for Chakwera it is  Saulos Chilima of UTM.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
ineyoOkayMtondowodokaMkanda Guduagent provocateur Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
ineyo
Guest
ineyo

osawavotera agalu awa

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Okay
Guest
Okay

young pioneers inkaoneka ngati agricultural training for young Malawians while in actual sense it was paramilitary organisation only loyal and answerable to the mcp president. Myp was exempted from paying tax, got employed by police and army. They could not be arrested by police or army without approval by kamuzu. The Myp wasted a lot of tax money by running loss making businesses such as spearhead. The youth were brainwashed into systematic hatred and elimination of opposition leaders.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mtondowodoka
Guest
Mtondowodoka

pioneer lero??

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
agent provocateur
Guest
agent provocateur

ayamba ma preparations obwezeletsa payoniya!? eish.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mkanda Gudu
Guest
Mkanda Gudu

National Youth Service may be equated to MYP of the past, I can imagine that if you went to secondary school before 2000 you might been taught by Peace Corp volunteer and you were happy. That’s is a kind of national youth service that Laz might be propagating.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares