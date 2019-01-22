Chakwera says MCP would review  early childhood education policy

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has said once voted into power, the main opposition would improve the early childhood development (ECD) by changing its policy.

Chakwera said this when he held a political rally on Sunday in Zomba.

“Once voted into the government, we would review the early childhood education policy. It is possible to have people with masters degrees teach in ECDs,” said Chakwera.

The Leader of Opposition in parliament said ECDs should not be dumping places for volunteers without prerequisite education qualification.

Chakwera also said that once voted into power, the MCP will ensure that: “Access to justice should not be for the rich only but for all Malawians whether poor or rich.”

He said his administration would ensure that Malawians should prosper together, saying the gap between the rich and the poor would drastically be reduced.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :